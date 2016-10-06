Hurricane Matthew changes plans for Heartland people - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hurricane Matthew changes plans for Heartland people

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Many people planning to visit the Sunshine State are having to rethink their travel plans.

Whether it is flights being canceled or hotels offering to pay cancellation fees many people are rescheduling their trips due to Hurricane Matthew.

One Southeast Missouri State student is also having to rethink her birthday trip to Miami. 

"My birthday is Monday and I planned on celebrating from Friday 'til Monday," said Ranicia Person. "But the whole Miami thing, I don't know."

Now Persons is considering changing her celebration to Atlanta with a few friends - but some friends are still set for Miami.

"That's the scary part. I mean it's my birthday so I have to make the call, but it's just a big call to make," said  it could get really bad and I could make the wrong decision."

Luckily the property manager of the place she rented gave her a full refund. but not everyone is that lucky.

Hurricane Matthew is also affecting people who used to live in the Heartland.

"I think it's supposed to be a category 4, said Jennifer Palmer. "I left to Charlotte, North Carolina, which is 230 miles northwest from Buford, South Carolina." 

The Anna Native now lived in Buford but had pressure to return home till after the storm passed.

"My family did want me to come home," said Palmer. "They wanted me to just hit the road and drive all the way which is about 13 hours."

Palmer said however she feels plenty safe in Charlotte.

