Cape Girardeau homeowners can apply for Housing Rehabilitation Grant

You could be the lucky winner of cash to renovate your home. How, you ask?

Cape Girardeau homeowners can apply for the Housing Rehabilitation Grant.

Right now, there's only one spot left.

One home was renovated over the summer, everything from the roof, to the paint, new floors and more.

"Really glad yeah the house is 100 percent better."

The current grant provides funds for 30 houses, with $7,000 allotted per house.

However, the city applied for another grant.

If approved in December, the grant would provide money for 20 additional homes. And that's why the city wants you to apply.

It's a chance to help as many people as possible.

"Our program is set up to give priority to seniors and the next priority to the disabled," Housing Assistance Coordinator Stephen S. Williams said.

He said the grant is available for someone who qualifies at the 50 percent of median guideline and the new grant is for the people in the 60 percent.

"One of the houses where we had the volunteers and it is a completely different house after we made the repairs to it," Williams said.

There's no date for when the applications will be due, but they will continue to take applications and you will be put on a waiting list.

The only way to apply is to go to the Cape Girardeau city building and fill out the application in the building.

Williams said the application takes about 5 minutes to fill out.

