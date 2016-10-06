Cape Girardeau homeowners can apply for Housing Rehabilitation G - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau homeowners can apply for Housing Rehabilitation Grant

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

You could be the lucky winner of cash to renovate your home. How, you ask?

Cape Girardeau homeowners can apply for the Housing Rehabilitation Grant.

Right now, there's only one spot left.

One home was renovated over the summer, everything from the roof, to the paint, new floors and more.

"Really glad yeah the house is 100 percent better."

The current grant provides funds for 30 houses, with $7,000 allotted per house.

However, the city applied for another grant.

If approved in December, the grant would provide money for 20 additional homes. And that's why the city wants you to apply.

It's a chance to help as many people as possible.

"Our program is set up to give priority to seniors and the next priority to the disabled," Housing Assistance Coordinator Stephen S. Williams said.

He said the grant is available for someone who qualifies at the 50 percent of median guideline and the new grant is for the people in the 60 percent.

"One of the houses where we had the volunteers and it is a completely different house after we made the repairs to it," Williams said.

There's no date for when the applications will be due, but they will continue to take applications and you will be put on a waiting list.

The only way to apply is to go to the Cape Girardeau city building and fill out the application in the building.

Williams said the application takes about 5 minutes to fill out.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    A boom, a whoosh of air and then terror on Flight 1380

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-18 19:52:02 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-04-19 12:07:49 GMT
    (Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...(Marty Martinez via AP). In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by Marty Martinez, Martinez, left, appears with other passengers after a jet engine blew out on the Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane he was flying in from New York to Dallas, resulting i...
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    The terrifying string of events on Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew and drew across-the-board praise for the pilot.
    •   
Powered by Frankly