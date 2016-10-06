5th year of Project Homeless Connect hopes to empower those who need it

In one day, and a matter of hours, Project Homeless Connect of Cape Girardeau County hopes to improve hundred of lives.

This marks the 5th year for the program.

It will take place on Friday, October 7 at The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m.

The event is put on by Cape Girardeau's Safe House for Women.

There will be vendors from various services that will provide "day-of" services. This includes the ability to get Missouri birth certificates, Driver's Licenses, and Social Security Cards.

Other services include legal assistance, housing, education, employment resources, and more.

All of the services are free for those attending.

Their executive director Jessica Hill says attendees are usually surprised at the amount of services offered.

"I think people are really excited to see all of the providers there and all of the services being offered in one day," Hill said. "And what we see in a lot of places is that maybe this individual is plugged in to say – they have food stamps, or maybe they have one of the services, but in reality they would benefit from being connected with more additional services.”

Along with professional and functional services there are also free health services available.

This includes haircuts, showers, dental services, and medical checks.

Hill says the event is not specifically for people without a home, but for residents who may be living paycheck to paycheck trying to make ends meet.

“So many people in our community want to stand on their own two feet, they really do," Hill said.

"They want to provide for their families. They want to earn a living wage. They’re very motivated to be contributing members of our community, and if we can just provide them with the resources and connections that they need, they really will see a difference I feel.”

Groceries to take home will be available, along with a free lunch for attendees.

For those who don't have a way to get to The Osage Centre free transportation will be provided through Cape Transit Authority through their fixed bus routes.

Parents who would like to attend, but may not have a babysitter, there will be a Kid's Zone with free child care while parents are at the event.

Hill says this event is a good way to get a first step in the right direction.

“We see people come out at the end of Project Homeless Connect and they do have a renewed sense that, you know, everything’s going to be okay," Hill said. "We do see people and not only are they grateful, but they’re also energized and excited about the future, and maybe for the first time in a long time.”

Participants are encouraged to bring any documentation they have for themselves and their households to make sure you have what you need.

Organizers believe around 400 people will attend, along with 100 volunteers, with 65 service organizers.

