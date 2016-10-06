RECALLED: Infant bath tubs could cause injury, drowning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RECALLED: Infant bath tubs could cause injury, drowning

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Recalled tubs have fabric slings without a white plastic clip. (Source: CPSC) Recalled tubs have fabric slings without a white plastic clip. (Source: CPSC)
Recalled Summer Infant bath tub. (Source: CPSC) Recalled Summer Infant bath tub. (Source: CPSC)
Sling sold with the bath tub. (Source: CPSC) Sling sold with the bath tub. (Source: CPSC)
(KFVS) -

A company is recalling about 86,000 infant bath tubs due to a risk of injuring and drowning.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fabric slings on Summer Infant's Lil' Luxuries bath tubs could detach from the tub, posing a risk of impact injury and drowning.

Specifically, the recall involves Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa and Shower with fabric slings.

The infant bath tub is a battery-operated whirlpool bath with motorized jets intended for use with children from birth to two years.

The product contains a fabric sling on a plastic frame onto which the infant is placed for bathing. The fabric sling on the recalled bath tubs does not have a white plastic attachment to clip to hold the headrest area of the fabric sling to the plastic frame.

Recalled bath tubs have item numbers: 18840, 18850, 18863 and 188763. They were sold between October 2012 and October 2013 with date codes starting with: 1210, 1211, 1212, 1301, 1302, 1303, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307 and 1308, which stands for the two-digit year followed by the two-digit month on the fabric sling.

The bath tubs were sold at Toys R Us/Babies R Us and other juvenile specialty stores nationwide for about $60. CPSC and Summer Infant warn that these tubs could have been and could continue to be sold on the secondhand market.

CPSC and Summer Infant have received reports of 91 incidents of the sling detaching, including 11 reports of infants who received a bump to the head.

According to CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the fabric sling in the recalled product and contact Summer Infant for a replacement fabric sling with a white plastic attachment clip.

You can call Summer Infant toll free at 844-612-4254 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday. You can also click here to visit them online and click "Safety Alerts & Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly