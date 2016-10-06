RECALLED: Infant bath tubs could cause injury, drowning

A company is recalling about 86,000 infant bath tubs due to a risk of injuring and drowning.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fabric slings on Summer Infant's Lil' Luxuries bath tubs could detach from the tub, posing a risk of impact injury and drowning.

Specifically, the recall involves Lil' Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa and Shower with fabric slings.

The infant bath tub is a battery-operated whirlpool bath with motorized jets intended for use with children from birth to two years.

The product contains a fabric sling on a plastic frame onto which the infant is placed for bathing. The fabric sling on the recalled bath tubs does not have a white plastic attachment to clip to hold the headrest area of the fabric sling to the plastic frame.

Recalled bath tubs have item numbers: 18840, 18850, 18863 and 188763. They were sold between October 2012 and October 2013 with date codes starting with: 1210, 1211, 1212, 1301, 1302, 1303, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307 and 1308, which stands for the two-digit year followed by the two-digit month on the fabric sling.

The bath tubs were sold at Toys R Us/Babies R Us and other juvenile specialty stores nationwide for about $60. CPSC and Summer Infant warn that these tubs could have been and could continue to be sold on the secondhand market.

CPSC and Summer Infant have received reports of 91 incidents of the sling detaching, including 11 reports of infants who received a bump to the head.

According to CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the fabric sling in the recalled product and contact Summer Infant for a replacement fabric sling with a white plastic attachment clip.

You can call Summer Infant toll free at 844-612-4254 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday. You can also click here to visit them online and click "Safety Alerts & Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

