1 unit of Randolph Co. coal plant to remain open

A Southern Illinois business owner is worried about how the recent coal power plant closures will affect his business.

Dynergy will keep Unit 1 at its Baldwin plant open until August 2018. (Source: KFVS)

Dynegy has announced that it will not close one of its units at its power plant in Baldwin.

According to a release from State Representative Jerry Costello II, the company plans to continue operation of Unit 1 through August 2018.

In May, Dynegy announced it would shutter two coal-fired units at its Baldwin Power Station and one coal-fired unit at Newton Power Station over the next year.

