This week in music: 1970 Neil Diamond

This morning we travel back to the days of the mellow rock sounds of 1970.

This week 46 years ago, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

At number five was the British band Free with All Right Now. To this day, the song gets regular airings on classic rock stations across the country.

Diana Ross would score her first solo chart topper with the song at number four. Ain't No Mountain High Enough was a remake of a Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell duet

from 1967.

In the number three spot was the first single by the group Dawn. Tony Orlando was reluctant to record Candida. He had all but given up his dream of becoming a recording artist and had settled into a job as a music publisher for Columbia Records. He feared he would lose his job by recording a song for another label. But it's a good thing he did. Tony Orlando and Dawn went on to score a number of hits during the early '70s and even had their own variety show on CBS.

At number two was I'll Be There. It would become the fourth consecutive number one single by The Jackson 5.

And in the top spot was a big hit for Neil Diamond. Many have thought Cracklin' Rosie is a song about a woman. But Diamond wrote the song about wine. He was inspired by the story of a tribe of Canadian Indians. Diamond says the lonely men of the tribe would sit around a crackling fire and drink wine.

