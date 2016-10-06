This week in music: 1970 Neil Diamond - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1970 Neil Diamond

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

This morning we travel back to the days of the mellow rock sounds of 1970.

This week 46 years ago, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

At number five was the British band Free with All Right Now. To this day, the song gets regular airings on classic rock stations across the country.

Diana Ross would score her first solo chart topper with the song at number four.  Ain't No Mountain High Enough was a remake of a Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell duet
from 1967. 

In the number three spot was the first single by the group Dawn.  Tony Orlando was reluctant to record Candida.  He had all but given up his dream of becoming a recording artist and had settled into a job as a music publisher for Columbia Records.  He feared he would lose his job by recording a song for another label. But it's a good thing he did.  Tony Orlando and Dawn went on to score a number of hits during the early '70s and even had their own variety show on CBS.

At number two was I'll Be There.  It would become the fourth consecutive number one single by The Jackson 5.

And in the top spot was a big hit for Neil Diamond.  Many have thought Cracklin' Rosie is a song about a woman.  But Diamond wrote the song about wine.  He was inspired by the story of a tribe of Canadian Indians. Diamond says the  lonely men of the tribe would sit around a crackling fire and drink wine.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly