October 6 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today, your in good company when it comes to recording stars.

She's a R & B singer whose hits include: Un-Break My Heart, Let if Flow and You're Making Me High.  Toni Braxton is 49 today.

He's a singer whose hits date back to the late 1970's but it was in 1982 when he became a major recording star that's when he released the album American Fool which featured two of his biggest hits: Hurts So Good and Jack & Diane. He went by John Cougar at the time but later reverted back to his birth name: John Mellencamp is 65 today.

He's a TV producer who was one of the three original celebrity judges on American Idol.  He's also appeared on America's Got Talent and The X Factor. Simon Cowell is 57 today.

He's an NFL quarterback who has played for the Saints, Chiefs and currently the Eagles. He broke all sorts of passing records during his college career at the University of Missouri. Chase Daniel is 30 today.

