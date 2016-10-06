Can the Cub's break the "goat curse" set 71 years ago today?

Thursday marks an important day in the history of the Chicago Cubs.

It was on October 6, 1945 that the owner of the "Billy Goat Tavern" bought a ticket for his goat at Wrigley Field for Game 4 of the World Series.

He was later escorted out of Wrigley after nearby fans complained about the smell of Murphy the goat.

Sianis became outraged and once outside Wrigley he supposedly put a curse on the Cubs saying they would never win another World Series game at Wrigley.

The Tigers defeated the Cubs in the 1945 Series and the Cubbies have never made it back.

In fact, the Cubs haven't won a World Series title since 1908.

However, with the team in the playoffs this season, it could be the year the little bears break the "Billy Goat" curse from this date 71 years ago.

