No need for a jacket today! Thursday will be the warmest yet. When will fall return? SWIPE for Brian Alworth's First Alert Forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Our summer resurgence continues, and Thursday will be the warmest day of the week overall with temps reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity will also play a factor in how comfortable it is outside. Brian is tracking a chance of rain moving in tomorrow, but the chances are getting slimmer as Friday gets closer. FIRST ALERT: The weekend is looking nice and fall-like.

Making Headlines:

Deadly force: Powerful Hurricane Matthew is expected to intensify as it approaches Florida where millions of people are preparing for a direct hit. Forecasters expect hurricane conditions to reach the hurricane warning area in the Sunshine State by Thursday night, and evacuations have begun.

Early morning blaze: Everyone inside a Marion, Ill. home were able to get out safely before a fire overtook their home. Firefighters are still on scene looking for hot spots this morning.

Wanted: The Union County Sheriff's Office in Jonesboro, Illinois is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on multiple sexual abuse charges. Jeremy McCormick, 36, is wanted on seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Bang for your buck: It used to be , if you wanted to price-match, you'd have to pour through circulars and haul them to the store to get your discount. We have good news though, now it can be as simple as a click on your phone. 

