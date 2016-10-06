Firefighters battle early morning fire at Marion, IL home

Fire crews battled an early morning house fire in Marion, Illinois on Thursday.

Officials with the Marion Fire Department say the fire broke out at 203 East Calvert Street around 1:01 a.m.

When firefighters got on scene, the home was fully involved.

Witnesses say a lot of smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Everyone inside got out safely.

As of 4:30 a.m., crews had successfully put out the flames and were looking for hot spots.

The home is a total loss and several surrounding homes suffered damage.

The state fire marshal is on scene to investigate the cause.

