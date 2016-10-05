Sheryl Crow fashion auction to benefit cancer research

As a 10-year breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow is a big advocate of raising awareness for the disease that deeply affected her life, and claims the lives of so many others.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Crow is teaming up with eBay For Charity to auction off more than 100 fashionable items from her closet with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards Stand Up For Cancer.

The auction launched on October 3.

Bidders have until October 13 to bid on items like dresses, skirts, blouses, pants, and hats.

Founded in 2008, Stand Up To Cancer has pledged more than $370 million to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking research that can save lives.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.