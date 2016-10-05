Voter registration deadlines looming in some states

The November presidential election is just over a month away but the clock is ticking for those who need to register to vote.

You'll need to register, for example, if this will be your first time voting or if you've moved out of state and changed addresses since the last time voting.

There are a number of ways to register including online, in person, through the mail and even through some social media sites.

Election officials, like Allen Seabaugh with the Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office, are warning people to make sure their using a secure source when giving out personal information.

"You're often required to give out a date of birth, the last four of your social, so it is important to make sure it's a secure source," Seabaugh said.

With Missouri's voter registration deadline looming on Oct. 12, Seabaugh says the number of new registered voters has gone up.

"There has been more interest as the general election draws closer."

Since the primary election on August 4, there are 1,008 new registered voters in Cape Girardeau County alone.

Officials encourage anyone with any questions about their registration to call their local county clerk's office.

"You want to follow up with us, make sure that we did receive the registration and you're good to go for election day," Seabaugh said.

Voter registration deadlines differs by state.

Click the links below to find out how to register to vote, check your voter registration status, or find out how to contact your county clerk's office.

Voter Registration Deadlines

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.