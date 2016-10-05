Trinity Lutheran Church to host dinner Oct. 9

The Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg, Missouri will be hosting a dinner on Sunday, October 9.

The dinner will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Prices will be $9 for adults and $4 for kids six to twelve. Children five and under eat free.

The menu includes fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, ham and all the trimmings.

Take out will also be available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.