KY woman arrested on drug, gun charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MADISONVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

A St. Charles, Kentucky woman is behind bars in Madisonville, Kentucky after being arrested on numerous charges on Wednesday, October 5.

KSP Trooper Jon McGehee and Det. Jonathan Murphy say they made contact with Stephanie J. McLain, 41, at the Days Inn in Madisonville on Wednesday around 1 p.m. McLain was being sought for active warrants through Hopkins County District and Circuit Courts.

When Trooper McGhee and Det. Murphy met with McLain, they discovered she was in possession of numerous bags of methamphetamine, marijuana and items commonly used to ingest and distribute such drugs.

Authorities say a handgun was also found inside the motel room.

The active warrants were served and McLain was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center. She is now facing the additional charges of:

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Firearm Enhanced 
  • Possession of Marijuana

Detectives from the Madisonville/Hopkins County Narcotics Unit assisted at the scene. 

