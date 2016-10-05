Man sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges in Stoddard Co., MO

Charles Labarre was sentence to life in prison on charges of sexual abuse involving a minor in Stoddard County, Missouri on Wednesday, October 5 .

Labarre was found by the court to be a predatory sexual offender. When a defendant is found to be a predatory sexual offender, a life sentence is for the duration of the person’s natural life.

Labarre will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years.

Labarre had previously pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy in the first-degree in August of 2009.

