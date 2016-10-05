Washington Co. authorities search for burglary suspect

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a male subject involved in a burglary on Wednesday, October 5.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Chapel Road and West State Highway 8 after receiving a call pertaining to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, a white male subject approximately 5'7" weighing 170 pounds fled the area in a white Ford Taurus.

The vehicle in question has since been recovered, but the man took off in a field in the area of the 12000 block of West State Highway 8.

Anyone in the area who notices suspicious activity is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-438-1079.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.