Fire destroys Tamms, IL home, family loses everything

District Chief for Tamms Fire Rescue Jesse Kerr says the blaze sparked around 11:30 a.m.(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

A fire cost a Tamms, Illinois family their home on October 5., but they say at least they have each other. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

A fire cost a Tamms, Illinois family their home on October 5., but they say at least they have each other.

The trailer was located on Whitney Hollow Rd. on the south end near Delta Rd.

District Chief for Tamms Fire Rescue Jesse Kerr says the blaze sparked around 11:30 a.m.

While the outside of the trailer did not suffer extensive damage, Chief Kerr said the entirety of the inside was gutted.

Chief Kerr says an expectant mother lived in the home, and is expecting a baby in a few months.

The woman's 9-year-old daughter, Cassie Clark, spoke to KFVS by her great-grandmother's side says she will miss her childhood home.

"I did a lot of stuff her, and I've lived here since I was 4," Clark said. "It's just a lot of memories, so it's very sad."

Clark said her mother held a baby shower recently and they lost most all of the gifts.

"All the stuff from the baby shower, besides the stuff that was at my grandma's, got burned. The crib got burned so we're going to have to buy a new one," Clark said.

Clark's great-grandmother, Karen Freyenberger, says they are grateful to the firefighters.

"We want to thank all the firefighters, and everybody for getting out here as quick as they could," Freyenberger said.

Clark reflected on her favorite memories in the home.

"I liked it when it was Christmas, and when I was playing with my dog."

Freyenberger said the most important thing is her family's safety.

"We figure that material things can be replaced. Their lives can't," Freyenberger said. "I'm just to thankful no one was home and we can replace everything."

The family was not home when the fire started.

Chief Kerr says the fire is under investigation, but they do not suspect the blaze was intentional, and will looking into how it began.

"We're just glad no one was home," Chief Kerr said. "Especially with the wife being so far along in her pregnancy. Smoke just doesn't effect the person, but also the baby."

Tamms Fire Rescue was assisted by McClure's Fire Department, along with water from the Jonesboro Fire Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.