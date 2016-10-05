1 hospitalized, 1 arrested in early morning stabbing in Carbondale

One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a fight early Wednesday morning in Carbondale.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of East Walker Avenue around 4 a.m.

A man was found inside a home with serious stab wounds.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect, Alphonso Higgins, 46, of Carbondale were acquainted with one another.

Witnesses said Higgins and the victim got into a fight which lead to the stabbing.

Higgins was arrested near the scene of the crime.

He faces charges of aggravated battery and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

