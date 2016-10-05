Residents in Fredericktown, MO targeted in utility bill scam

The Fredericktown, MO City Hall has recently been informed of a possible scam regarding customers paying their city bills.

Officials say some residents have complained that a Google search of the city's website for making online payments is leading customers to a third party bill website.

City hall officials say this is this is not the correct website and this company charges a fee to use their services. The correct city light and water payment website can be reached by clicking here. This website is free of charge and posts to customers' accounts within seconds.

If any resident in Fredericktown has any further questions they are urged to call 573-783-2154

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.