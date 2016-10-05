Paducah, KY man arrested after allegedly admitting to pot posses - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY man arrested after allegedly admitting to pot possession, firing gun in air

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a young man on his third charge of trafficking in marijuana in Paducah, Ky.

Police were called at 9:48 p.m. in reference to shots fired in the area of Fountain Avenue and Madison Street. Officers were directed to a home in the 400 block of Fountain Avenue. There, they were checking a vehicle for bullet holes and spotted a bag of marijuana on the floorboard.

Officers contacted the resident of the home, Lavance Davenport Jr., of Paducah, and he said someone had fired a gun at him. During an interview with Det. Jason Montgomery, Davenport admitted he had a pound of marijuana in his car.

Officers found a 9mm handgun in a trash can behind the home, and 34 9mm shell casings in the street on Fountain Avenue. Montgomery said Davenport later admitted he had fired rounds into the air, and put the gun in the trash can.

The gun, shell casings and 1.03 pounds of marijuana were seized as evidence. According to records, this is Davenport’s third arrest for trafficking marijuana in the past few years. 

Davenport was arrested and charged with charges of trafficking in marijuana (second or greater offense), first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

