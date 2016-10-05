Three Rivers College to celebrate 50th Anniversary

"Show Me Three Rivers" is an open house event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Three Rivers College to be held across Southeast Missouri on October 21 from 2-5:30 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the Poplar Bluff campus as well as Three Rivers locations in Sikeston, Dexter, Kennett, and Malden.

"We want to give members of our community an opportunity to look back at where we've come from and to show how we're building the future of the college," said Dr. Wesley Payne, president of Three Rivers College. "We have an amazing heritage at Three Rivers, and we hope to continue it for another 50 years and beyond."

The Poplar Bluff campus activities include performances by the students in the college's Music Department, appearances by mascot Rocky Raider and the Three Rivers Cheer Team as well as tours of campus facilities, demonstrations of the Nursing Simulation Lab and Driving Simulator and more. The locations in Sikeston, Dexter, Kennett and Malden will provide tours of their facilities.

Three Rivers College was founded April 5, 1966, when citizens of Poplar Bluff, Carter, Ripley and Wayne counties voted the Three Rivers Junior College District into existence and officially opened in 1967 with 138 students, holding classes in storefront facilities in downtown Poplar Bluff. In August 1979 the college moved to its 80-acre campus and now enrolls 3,500 students at locations across a 15-county service area.

For a detailed list of activities to be held at all locations participating in "Show Me Three Rivers," as well as additional information on the event, visit trcc.edu/showme and for more information about Three Rivers College, its locations, and a listing of degrees offered at the college, visit trcc.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.