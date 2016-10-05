Sargent Art recalls craft paints due to risk of exposure to bacteria

Sargent Art has recalled about 2.8 million units of craft paints due to the risk of exposure to bacteria.

This recall involves 13 types of Sargent Art tempera and finger paints. All colors and sizes of the following types of Sargent Art paints are included in the recall:

Art-Time Tempera Paint

Liquid Tempera Paint

Art-Time Washable Finger Paint

Supreme Tempera Paint

Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Finger Paint

Value Tempera Paint

Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Tempera Paint

Washable Finger Paint

Art-Time Washable Glitter Finger Paint

Washable Glitter Paint

Art-Time Washable Paint

Washable Tempera Paint

Fluorescent Tempera Paint

The paints were sold at Hobby Lobby, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ShopSargentArt.com from May 2015 to June 2016 for between $1 and $8.

The paint can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to certain bacteria can have adverse health effects in immunocompromised individuals, posing a risk of serious illness including a bacterial infection.

Those with healthy immune systems are not generally affected by the bacteria.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paints and contact Sargent Art for a full refund.

