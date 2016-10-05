Sargent Art recalls craft paints due to risk of exposure to bact - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sargent Art recalls craft paints due to risk of exposure to bacteria

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Sargent Art Arts and Crafts Paints (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission) Sargent Art Arts and Crafts Paints (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
(KFVS) -

Sargent Art has recalled about 2.8 million units of craft paints due to the risk of exposure to bacteria.

This recall involves 13 types of Sargent Art tempera and finger paints. All colors and sizes of the following types of Sargent Art paints are included in the recall:

  • Art-Time Tempera Paint
  • Liquid Tempera Paint
  • Art-Time Washable Finger Paint
  • Supreme Tempera Paint
  • Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Finger Paint
  • Value Tempera Paint
  • Art-Time Washable Fluorescent Tempera Paint
  • Washable Finger Paint
  • Art-Time Washable Glitter Finger Paint
  • Washable Glitter Paint
  • Art-Time Washable Paint
  • Washable Tempera Paint
  • Fluorescent Tempera Paint

The paints were sold at Hobby Lobby, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ShopSargentArt.com from May 2015 to June 2016 for between $1 and $8.

The paint can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to certain bacteria can have adverse health effects in immunocompromised individuals, posing a risk of serious illness including a bacterial infection.

Those with healthy immune systems are not generally affected by the bacteria.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paints and contact Sargent Art for a full refund.

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
