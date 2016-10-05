12-year-old boy receives black belt in karate at Marion, IL dojo

A 12-year-old boy in Marion, Ill. just accomplished a pretty impressive feat.

He earned his black belt at a testing ceremony on Tuesday, October 4 at Extreme Karate in Marion.

Takuya Kataiwa, of Japan, started his training while still living in his country.

He moved to the Heartland recently where he tested for his black belt under the direction of Mark Muir, a 6th degree Black Belt with Extreme Karate.

Scott Belanger with Extreme Karate said that since Karate originated in Japan, it is an honor for Kataiwa to receive his black belt with them in Marion.

