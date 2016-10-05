It's bonfire season: When can you burn?

Cool nights are perfect for sitting around a fire and enjoying a smore (or two).

But there are some things you need to know before you start a recreational fire in Cape Girardeau.

If you live in a house, you are allowed to have a small fire at any time of day as long as it is contained to a fireplace or fire container, like a fire pit.

But, if you live in an apartment or duplex, you need to make sure the fire container is set up 15 feet or more away from any buildings or other structures.

City regulations also allow a fire that is not contained must be less than three feet wide and two feet high as long as it is at least 25 feet from structures.

If a fire is larger than that, it needs to be at least 50 feet from structures and cannot exceed five cubic feet.

Burning yard waste

If you would like to burn yard waste on your property, you must do so between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on "ok to burn" days. All fires should be extinguished by 5 p.m.

If your burn pile is larger than 10 ft. x 10 ft. x 5 ft., you must get a free permit from the fire department.

Make sure you have a rake and water hose close while burning. A fire should never be unattended.

You cannot burn anything on the paved portion of your street, including leaves.

You also cannot burn any commercial building materials or non-vegetative waste including plastic, treated wood, or other refuse.

No Burn Days

The Fire Chief or a designated person at the fire department will decide when it's an "ok to burn" or "no burn" day.

On "no burn" days, all outdoor burning is prohibited except cooking fires or others specifically allowed by the Chief.

You can click here to find out if it's a "ok to burn" or "no burn" day.

For more information on burning regulations in the city of Cape Girardeau, click here.

