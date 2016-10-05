1 hurt in vehicle vs. train crash in Jefferson Co., IL

One person was hurt in a crash between a vehicle and a train.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the 911 call came into the office at 3:20 p.m.

Sheriff Travis Allen said the vehicle was hit on East Stagecoach Road, just east of Hall Lane in Waltonville.

The driver, Gary Kabat, 50, of Woodlawn was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with major injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

