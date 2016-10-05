FBI: John Doe 37 may have information on ID of child sexual assa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FBI: John Doe 37 may have information on ID of child sexual assault victim

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Composite sketch of John Doe 37. (Source: FBI) Composite sketch of John Doe 37. (Source: FBI)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help identifying a man who may have information on the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man is known as John Doe 37.

According to the FBI, initial videos of the unidentified man shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014.

They said the EXIF data embedded in the video files also indicated the files were produced in April 2012.

In addition, audio from the animated film The Land Before Time can be heard in the background of the videos.

John Doe 37 is described as a white male with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online by clicking here or can call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

For more information on the Endangered Child Alert Program, you can click here.

