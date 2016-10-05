Volunteers try to bring bats back to Perryville, MO cave - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Volunteers try to bring bats back to Perryville, MO cave

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Scott House/KFVS) (Source: Scott House/KFVS)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

When you think of caves, you may think of bats.

But one very large cave near the center of Perryville doesn’t have any and the city wants to change that.

Perryville has over 300 sinkholes, all leading into caves where I’m currently standing at but what they’re trying to do is add more bats into one of their locations right into the heart of town.

“On repeated trips there were no bats in there,” Scott House, Ozarks Operation Manager for the Cave Research Foundation said.

The foundation took a biological survey of the Streiler City Cave to find out the condition of the cave.

“We suggested the idea to them saying, ‘gosh guys, if we got together we could put a good ‘bat gate’ on this cave,'” House said.

An idea that the Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said would be a win, win.

“It’s good for them, but it’s also good for us, we do mosquito spraying now and wouldn’t be cool if we didn’t have to spray as much because we have other ways of taking care of it,” he said. “And bats are an important part of the ecosystem, some of them are endangered already, so providing additional habitat would make it better for them while it’s making it better for us.”

There’s no bats right now, but the city and volunteers took down the old gate to make a change in hopes to bring the bats back. Now what’s left is the last piece of the puzzle.

“The one things missing from all of that was bats and to make the entire system of that ecology complete it really needs some bat populations,” House said.

House predicts that a year from now there will be bats in the cave and Buerck is excited for the future.

“It’s a healthy environment now and this is the cherry on top to allow the bats to come back as well,” Buerck said.

Instead of a vertical gate over the cave, which was previously in place, the foundation recommended a standard bat gate which is now in place.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly