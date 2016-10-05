Poplar Bluff High School students achieve all-district choir - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff High School students achieve all-district choir

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
source: PBHS Choir teacher Joshua Allen, tenors Ross Dare and Hunter Ellis, alto Ariel Judd and bass Aaron Taylor; (front row) soprano Alivia Jenson, altos Shelby Ross and Allison Knowlton, and soprano Bethany Jenson.
Several Poplar Bluff High School students were selected for the 2016 Southeast Missouri All-District Choir during an audition on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Cape Girardeau.

Ross Dare, Alivia and Bethany Jenson, and Allison Knowlton and Aaron Taylor will perform with the ninth and 10th grade choir.

Hunter Ellis, Ariel Judd and Shelby Ross will join the 11th and 12th grade choir Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cape Central High School.

The juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to try out for the All-State Choir.

 (Back row from left) Choir teacher Joshua Allen, tenors Ross Dare and Hunter Ellis, alto Ariel Judd and bass Aaron Taylor; (front row) soprano Alivia Jenson, altos Shelby Ross and Allison Knowlton, and soprano Bethany Jenson.

