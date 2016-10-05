Trick to get the lowest price at stores all over town

It used to be , if you wanted to price-match, you'd have to pour through circulars and haul them to the store to get your discount. But not any more with this one trick: use the Walmart mobile app to take advantage of price-matching policies at other stores.

Here's how to do it:

Download the Walmart app. (links are provided below) When you are in a different store, tap the "search" function on the top of the screen. It scans the bar-code. If the identical item is sold at Walmart, you'll see Walmart's price. With this information in hand, go directly to the people who can help.

"The employees on the floor, they're not super familiar with their own policy for price-matching," says Kyle James the blogger behind RatherBeShopping.com. "So I always recommend going to guest services typically in the front of the store."

This works at nearly 20 national retail chains including Target, Toys R Us, Michael's, Office Max, JC Penney, Petco, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Babies R us, Dick's Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Staples, Sports Authority, and Best Buy.

The savings don't stop there. After scoring your deal at customer service, hold onto your receipts for a couple of weeks.

If the Walmart price drops below what you paid at Target or Kohl's, you can take your receipt back in and get a price adjustment

And stores like Home Depot, Lowe's or Staples have an added bonus to beat a Walmart price.

"Those stores will not only match it, but they'll beat it by 10%, so that's a no brainer," adds James.

One warning, though. Be careful trying to stack coupons with a price-match.

Most manufacturer coupons will work, but some won't when you try to price-match. So you need to figure out if using the coupon gets you the better deal.

The Walmart app is free for iPhone and Android phones.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.