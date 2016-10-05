Trick to get the lowest price at stores all over town - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trick to get the lowest price at stores all over town

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

It used to be , if you wanted to price-match, you'd have to pour through circulars and haul them to the store to get your discount. But not any more with this one trick: use the Walmart mobile app to take advantage of price-matching policies at other stores.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Download the Walmart app. (links are provided below)
  2. When you are in a different store, tap the "search" function on the top of the screen. 
  3. It scans the bar-code.
  4. If the identical item is sold at Walmart, you'll see Walmart's price.
  5. With this information in hand, go directly to the people who can help. 

"The employees on the floor, they're not super familiar with their own policy for price-matching," says Kyle James the blogger behind RatherBeShopping.com. "So I always recommend going to guest services typically in the front of the store."

This works at nearly 20 national retail chains including Target, Toys R Us, Michael's, Office Max, JC Penney, Petco, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Babies R us, Dick's Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Staples, Sports Authority, and Best Buy.

The savings don't stop there. After scoring your deal at customer service, hold onto your receipts for a couple of weeks.

If the Walmart price drops below what you paid at Target or Kohl's, you can take your receipt back in and get a price adjustment

And stores like Home Depot, Lowe's or Staples have an added bonus to beat a Walmart price.

"Those stores will not only match it, but they'll beat it by 10%, so that's a no brainer," adds James.

One warning, though. Be careful trying to stack coupons with a price-match. 

Most manufacturer coupons will work, but some won't when you try to price-match. So you need to figure out if using the coupon gets you the better deal.

The Walmart app is free for iPhone and Android phones.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly