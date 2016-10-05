Carbondale Police looking for volunteers this Halloween

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for volunteers this Halloween.

On October 31, 2016 from 5:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. the department will sponsor “Pumpkin Patrol”.

It’s a Halloween safety patrol, and is something the department has been doing since 1992.

Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the “Pumpkin Patrol” logo on them while patrolling areas of the community where children “trick or treat”.

Adults are encouraged to accompany children, but the volunteers on “Pumpkin Patrol” will be on hand to help identify any potential hazards or dangers to children.

They will provide a safe place where children can turn if they feel threatened.

If you are interested in being on the “Pumpkin Patrol” contact Office Randy Mathis at (618) 457-3200, extension 402.

