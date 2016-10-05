Carbondale Police looking for volunteers this Halloween - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Police looking for volunteers this Halloween

Carbondale Police looking for volunteers this Halloween

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for volunteers this Halloween.

On October 31, 2016 from 5:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. the department will sponsor “Pumpkin Patrol”.

It’s a Halloween safety patrol, and is something the department has been doing since 1992.

Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the “Pumpkin Patrol” logo on them while patrolling areas of the community where children “trick or treat”.

Adults are encouraged to accompany children, but the volunteers on “Pumpkin Patrol” will be on hand to help identify any potential hazards or dangers to children.

They will provide a safe place where children can turn if they feel threatened.

If you are interested in being on the “Pumpkin Patrol” contact Office Randy Mathis at (618) 457-3200, extension 402.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.


  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly