State Agriculture Department seeks chefs to work with Kentucky schools

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has announced that chefs may submit proposals to help Kentucky schools upgrade their food offerings for their students and use more local foods.

“The Chefs in Schools program was tremendously successful last year,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said, “This program benefits Kentucky students as well as Kentucky farmers and food businesses.”

Nine chefs will be contracted by the program with each chef being assigned to a region of the state.

Participating chefs will instruct personnel in a number of culinary activities.

These activities include Estimating food consumption and requisition of food purchases.

Developing recipes with USDA guidelines in mind to ensure consistent quality and taste.

Helping establish presentation techniques and assisting in planning menus.

Ensuring proper use and maintenance of equipment.

Ensuring proper safety and sanitation in the kitchen and lunch room area.

The Chefs in Schools program’s goals are to reach all Kentucky schools participating in the National School Lunch Program, increase support of the Farm to School movement, and reduce hunger in Kentucky.

To submit a proposal:

      Go to emars.ky.gov/webapp/vssonline/AltSelfService;

      Click GUEST ACCESS to view solicitations on the left side of the screen;

      In the KEYWORD SEARCH field, type 1700000074;

      Click DETAILS of the Chefs in Schools Program with Department of Agriculture;

      Click RESPONSE OPTIONS, then click Print for mailing.

Completed proposals must be submitted by mail to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Autumn Brewer, 500 Mero Street 7th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601. Proposals must be in hand by noon EDT Oct. 20.

Funding for the Chefs in Schools program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service and Kentucky Department of Education School and Community Nutrition.

For more information, contact Autumn Brewer at (502) 564-1133 or Autumn.Brewer@ky.gov.

