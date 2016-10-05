October 6 celebrity birthdays

Celebrities celebrating a birthday on this 6th day of October include an actress who married Peter Sellers in the 1960's and dated Rod Stewart in the 70's. She starred opposite Roger Moore in the James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. Britt Ekland is 74 today.

She's an actress who took us on an Adventure in Babysitting. She also starred opposite Nicholas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas and had the role of Julie on the CBS crime drama CSI. Elisabeth Shue is 53 today.

He's the oldest son of an NBA superstar who was being recruiting interest from Ohio State and Kentucky when he was only 9 years old. That was three years ago. Lebron James Junior is 12 today.

He's the lead singer for the Illinois based rock band REO Speedwagon. He wrote many of the group's biggest hits including Keep On Loving You, Keep the Fire Burnin' and Can't Fight This Feeling. Kevin Cronin is 65 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.