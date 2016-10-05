FIRST ALERT: There's a chance you may need an umbrella today, otherwise your taste of summer continues. SWIPE for full forecast.

It is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

A taste of summer in October continues for your Wednesday. Expect a warm and humid day ahead, with temps in the mid-80s by afternoon. There is a small chance of rain moving into the northwest counties of the KFVS12 viewing area this morning and possibly this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: a cold front expected Friday evening could affect Heartland Football Friday with a chance of rain.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Hurricane Matthew: Tropical storm and hurricane warnings have been issued for the Atlantic coast of Florida as deadly Hurricane Matthew continues its march north after battering Haiti and Cuba.The National Hurricane Center says Matthew will be moving through the Bahamas and is expected to near the Florida coast by Thursday evening.

All clear: Officials with Murray State University gave the all-clear to students and others who had been warned earlier to avoid parts of the university's campus. The warning came after reports of a a person with a weapon in the area near the wellness center. Officials say the suspect has been identified.

Fatal crash: A woman was killed after a two vehicle crash in eastern Jefferson County late Tuesday evening. Dispatchers confirm the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 142.

Head-to-head: The 2016 Presidential candidates are back on the campaign trail today after a fiery Vice Presidential debate in Virginia. Tim Kaine repeatedly asked Mike Pence to defend Donald Trump's controversial comments, while Pence attacked Hillary Clinton's record as Secretary of State. We take a closer look on the Breakfast Show.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.