Ways to Save: Taking advantage of low grocery prices - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
For the first time in a while we're getting a break on our grocery bills. New data shows food prices have fallen for nine straight months!

Some of the best deals now are on beef and eggs, which have both seen price spikes in recent years. 

Part of the reason behind the price drop is that commodity prices are lower, but also competition is playing a big role in what you pay at the grocery store.

Not only do regular supermarkets like Kroger have to compete with discount grocers like Aldi and Walmart for your money, but dollar stores are now pushing food products, and some shoppers are even starting to get groceries from online retailers like Amazon. 

That competition means they're slashing prices to try to get you in the door. 

The best way is to find those deals is to use a good price comparison app. Here are a few free ones that can help you:

  • Grocery Pal: helps you find weekly sales at your local supermarkets and discount stores including Kroger. CVS/pharmacy, Walmart, Walgreens, RiteAid, Target, ALDI, Kmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar and more. Free on iTunes and Android.
  • Ibotta: more of a rebate app, covers all kinds of products, not just groceries. You get the rebates within a day after scanning the bar codes or your receipt. If you’ve linked your loyalty card in the app, you’ll get money back that way. Free on iTunes and Android.
  • Grocery iQ: suggests specific brands as you type, and keeps a history of what you buy, so you can easily add items you buy often onto your current list. You can also add items to a list by bar code or voice prompt. Free on iTunes and Android.
  • BagiQ: not so much a price comparison app, more of a grocery and spending tracker. It keep tabs on how much you spend at each store and will score your groceries based on nutrition labels. Then it will suggest healthier alternatives to help you create new, better-for-you grocery lists. Free on iTunes and Android.
  • Shop Savvy: posts sales at all kinds of stores so you can compare prices before leaving the house or making an impulse buy. Free on iTunes, Android and Windows.
  • Pricegrabber: scans grocery prices and much more 160+ U.S. cities to find the best deals online and offline, including sites like Groupon and LivingSocial. Free on iTunes and Android.
  • Smoopa: not only helps you compare grocery prices, but also each time you use it, you earn rewards.Those rewards can be turned into a rebate check or a gift card, or you can choose to donate your earnings to a charitable cause. Free on iTunes and Android.?

