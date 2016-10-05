Woman killed in head-on crash in eastern Jefferson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman killed in head-on crash in eastern Jefferson Co., IL

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A woman died after a two vehicle crash in eastern Jefferson County late on Tuesday evening, October 4.

It happened around 10:30 on Illinois Route 142 just west of Lamp Light Lane.

According to Illinois State Police, a truck driven by Chance Grein, 18, of McLeansboro crossed the center line and hit a car head on.

The truck rolled and caught fire.

The car went off the road after impact.

The driver of the car, Lea Boykin, 33, of Belle Rive, died at the scene.

Grein was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

He was ticketed for improper lane usage.

