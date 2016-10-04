Clown costumes receiving more attention this Halloween season

Clown hysteria is sweeping the nation.

Police are receiving reports of creepy clown sightings across the country.

Clown costumes are a Halloween staple. But this year, for better or worse, they're getting more attention.

Alicia Kneeland, a salesperson at Younghouse Party Central in Cape Girardeau, said clowns, and not your typical ones, are gaining high interest.

"Just today they're looking for a clown costume and they're coming back tomorrow," Kneeland said. "This year is a lot more scary stuff I think, I've got a lot more masks than last year.”

That's as reports of creepy clown sightings, like in Modesto California, continue to pour in.

Locally, Cape Girardeau police have not received any calls for clowns so far and officers say simply wearing a mask isn't a crime.

Still Kneeland hopes any would be jokers are buying her masks for treats, not tricks.

"I sure hope not."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.