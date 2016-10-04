Murray State officials identify suspicious person, tell students - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State officials identify suspicious person, tell students to resume normal activities

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Officials with Murray State University gave the all-clear to students and others who had been warned earlier to avoid parts of the university's campus.

The warning came after reports of a person with a weapon in the area near the wellness center.

Officials identified the suspect and discovered there was no weapon.

Murray State Vice President of University Advancement, Adreienne King, praised students for contacting the right people when they saw something suspicious. Something they were taught during freshman orientation. 

"“They clearly have learned that they notified public safety and we would always encourage them to do that if they see something, they should say something so that we can investigate it,” said King.

Students may resume all normal campus activities.

Parents also contacted the university concerned for the safety of their children. King said that they encourage parents to sign up for text alerts that their student receive.

“We recognize that parents are leaving their children with us and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said King.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly