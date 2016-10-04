Murray State officials identify suspicious person, tell students to resume normal activities

Officials with Murray State University gave the all-clear to students and others who had been warned earlier to avoid parts of the university's campus.

The warning came after reports of a person with a weapon in the area near the wellness center.

Officials identified the suspect and discovered there was no weapon.

Murray State Vice President of University Advancement, Adreienne King, praised students for contacting the right people when they saw something suspicious. Something they were taught during freshman orientation.

"“They clearly have learned that they notified public safety and we would always encourage them to do that if they see something, they should say something so that we can investigate it,” said King.

Students may resume all normal campus activities.

Parents also contacted the university concerned for the safety of their children. King said that they encourage parents to sign up for text alerts that their student receive.

“We recognize that parents are leaving their children with us and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said King.

