Murphysboro hosts 7th annual 'Murphysboro Community Night Out '

The city of Murphysboro and the Murphysboro Parks and Recreation Department hosted the "7th Annual Murphysboro Community Night Out" on Tuesday, October 4.

The event was held at Longfellow park where community leaders, police officers, firemen and businesses shared a family-friendly event, including free food and games.

The event was held to promote police-community partnerships, crime, drug and violence prevention, safety and neighborhood unity. Parks and Recreation Director said that this is a great way to promote these things.

"It’s good for the kids to see kinda all the different entities that are in the community and are here to help support them," Joe Fry, Murphysboro Parks and Recreation director, said. "It's nice for the parents to see what all these places have to offer for them and their children."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.