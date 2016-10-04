Rockin' 4 Relief raises money for families of fallen first responders in southeast MO

If you saw someone sitting in a rocking chair outside of a southeast Missouri business on Saturday, October 8, they weren't just kicking back.

In fact, they were doing it for a great cause,

Volunteers of all ages with Rockin' 4 Relief rocked back and forth for 10 hours straight in different locations across southeast Missouri to raise money for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

“We’re rockin' for relief," 6-year-old Justin said.

Katie Phipps' dad works as a firefighter in St. Louis and she said it’s important to keep families in mind when first responders are killed.

“It makes me really happy because I know then that other families like mine will get the help that they need if they fallen hero passes away,” Phipps said.

There were also first responders going around to various locations to thank volunteers for their efforts.

Volunteers were in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Fruitland, Scott City and Sikeston on Saturday.

The group was founded in 2009 by Jennifer Rubin, who was 12 years old at the time. Since then, the organization has raised nearly $110,000 and even received a $13,000 donation from Oprah Winfrey.

The group raised $5,000 in southeast Missouri last year.

