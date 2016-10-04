KY residents can now renew vehicle registration online

If you live in the Commonwealth of Kentucky you can now renew registration for your car, truck or other vehicle online.

Go the main page at drive.ky.gov and click on the Renew button.

To renew you will need your vehicle title number, license plate number and a credit card.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said this is just another way to make dealing with government easier for residents.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.