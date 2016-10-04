Hwy 60 in McCracken Co. back open after semi crash

U.S. 60 at the Ballard-McCracken County line is now back open after a semi crash on Tuesday, October 4.

The crash occurred near Rudy's Farm Center, at about the 16 mile marker in Ballard County.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was empty, but a fuel tank on the truck itself is leaking.

