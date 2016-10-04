EB I-24 reopened after fiery, rollover crash in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

EB I-24 reopened after fiery, rollover crash in McCracken Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile point 5.8 reopened after a rollover crash on Tuesday, October 4.

According to Paducah police, officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to a report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found a 2005 Ford pickup engulfed in flames.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Kimberly D. Geierman, of Calvert City, told an officer she was heading to Calvert City and had "blacked out." She said she had no recollection of the crash

A witness told officers he was driving behind Geierman's truck and saw it swerve into the left lane, the back into the right lane and off the shoulder of the highway.

He said the truck then ran up an embankment, overturned and came to a rest on its wheels.

According to the witness, the truck caught fire and he ran to it and pulled Geierman out of the vehicle to safety.

The Paducah Fire Department extinguished the fire and helped ambulance personnel treat Geierman's injuries.

Police said she complained of pain her right arm and had a cut on her head. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to police, the interstate was shut down, or restricted to one lane of eastbound traffic, for more than an hour.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly