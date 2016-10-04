EB I-24 reopened after fiery, rollover crash in McCracken Co.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile point 5.8 reopened after a rollover crash on Tuesday, October 4.

According to Paducah police, officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to a report of a rollover crash. When they arrived, they found a 2005 Ford pickup engulfed in flames.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Kimberly D. Geierman, of Calvert City, told an officer she was heading to Calvert City and had "blacked out." She said she had no recollection of the crash

A witness told officers he was driving behind Geierman's truck and saw it swerve into the left lane, the back into the right lane and off the shoulder of the highway.

He said the truck then ran up an embankment, overturned and came to a rest on its wheels.

According to the witness, the truck caught fire and he ran to it and pulled Geierman out of the vehicle to safety.

The Paducah Fire Department extinguished the fire and helped ambulance personnel treat Geierman's injuries.

Police said she complained of pain her right arm and had a cut on her head. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to police, the interstate was shut down, or restricted to one lane of eastbound traffic, for more than an hour.

