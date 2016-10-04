Jackson PD: Pick up leaves, yard waste to prevent street flooding

The Jackson Police Department is asking residents to pick up leaves and yard waste to prevent street flooding.

According to police, when leaves and yard debris pile up in the gutters, storm drains can clog and cause unnecessary flooding.

They say property owners are responsible for properly disposing of leaves and yard waste, including leaves from trees in the public street right-of-way.

Police ask that residents not blow or rake leaves into the street or alley.

If you use a yard maintenance service, they ask that you tell them the same thing.

Police say the street department crews do their best, but cannot remove all the grass and leaves from storm drain grates, especially during heavy rains.

Anyone, person or corporation, who willfully or knowingly blocks or damages any public streets or roads by throwing or depositing brush, trees, stumps, logs or any refuse or debris whatsoever in the road or on the sides or in the ditches may be found guilty of a misdemeanor.

Police offer these tips for your pile of leaves:

Use leaves as compost in your garden

Jackson residential customers can place bags of leaves and yard waste at curbside for free pickup

Residential customers can take leaves and yard waste to yard waste pits at the recycling center at no additional charge

Police also offer these tips in case you find a clogged storm drain that's causing street flooding:

Use a rake, broom or stick to try to clear the blockage

Do not wade into large puddles of water

If you cannot clear the blockage, or you see a storm drain that is not working properly, please report flooding problems to the Public Works Department at 243-2300

