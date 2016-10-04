Vintage Now fashion show raises $80K for survivors of domestic violence

The Vintage Now fashion show on Saturday, October 22 raised a total of $80,000 for survivors of domestic violence.

Organizers say more than 1,000 people attended the show at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

All proceeds will go to the Safe House for Women for its Safe Tomorrows Capital Campaign to build a new shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

