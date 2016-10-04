Kaine, Pence faced off in Vice Presidential debate

Tim Kaine (left) and Mike Pence (right) will face off in a debate Tuesday night.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and republican Indiana Gov. Mike Pence squared off in what will be the only vice presidential debate on Tuesday, October 4.

The debate between Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate, and Pence, Donald Trump's running mate, began at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It was divided into nine timed segments.

CBS News correspondent and anchor Elaine Quijano moderated the 90-minute debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

