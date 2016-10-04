Fall brings new highway hazards to Saline Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fall brings new highway hazards to Saline Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

With the fall season in full swing, the Saline County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of some driving hazards to be aware of.

Farmers are in full harvest mode, meaning there will be larger farming equipment on the roadways. Such equipment travels at lower speeds compared to normal vehicles. These larger types of farming equipment also make wider turners and have larger blind spots. Officials also want to warn drivers that some farmers will be on the highways late at night.

Harvest season also brings on bigger deer movements. Deer become more active in the fall as farmers are in the field. Fall is also deer mating season. The sheriff's office is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer, especially in the early morning hours and the late evening hours. Officials encourage drivers to not swerve to avoid hitting a deer. Doing so can make drivers loose control of their vehicle.

Falling leaves can also cause a hazard to drivers, especially when they are on roadway pavement. Residents are being asked to not burn leaves along roadway ditches, as it can cause damage to the pavement. The smoke can also obscure a driver's vision, which could result in an accident.

