Authorities in Union Co., IL search for suspects involved in burglary at Trail of State Park

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a burglary at the Trail of Tear State Park in rural Union County, Illinois.

In the overnight hours between Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1, unknown suspects gained entry to the building where several items of value were taken, including John Deere UTV’s, several chain saws, power tools, radios, welder and various other types of tools.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.

