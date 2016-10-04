Service Animal Relief Areas open at St. Louis airport

Lambert-St. Louis International Airport now has areas for service animals to use the restroom inside secure areas. (Source: Lambert-St. Louis International Airport)

Traveling with a service animal should be much easier if you fly out of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

Service Area Relief Areas (SARA) are open in Concourse C (near gate C24) and Concourse A (near gate A16).

A third area will open in Terminal 2 near gate E4 later this month.

According to an airport spokesperson, the facilities comply with new federal regulations for improved accessibility at major airports across the country.

Passengers are able to allow their service animal to use the restroom without ever leaving the secured area.

"This is another step in improving the travel experience for all of our passengers, especially those who rely on service animals to travel,” said Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “Now those passengers with long layovers or connecting flights can more easily accommodate their animals with these new facilities without the hassle of going back through a security checkpoint.”

Each indoor space includes a 100 square foot wheelchair accessible space that includes a tub covered with artificial turf and a fire hydrant.

There is a hose on hand for easy clean up of liquid waste.

Bags are available to dispose of solid waste.

The area also includes a sink for passengers to use to wash their hands.

Travelers can still use the existing SARA's located outside Terminal 1 (Door 6) and Terminal 2 (Door 15) before or after a flight.

