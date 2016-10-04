Benton, IL man accused of breaking into home, armed with 'wooden rod'

A Benton, Illinois man is accused of breaking into a home while armed with a "wooden rod."

Dakota L. Tucker, 23, was charged with home invasion.

Police say additional charges are pending.

On Monday morning, October 3, police say they received a 911 call from a resident in the 400 block of W. Church Street reporting a man had forced his way into the home armed with a wooden rod.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect, identified as Tucker.

They say Tucker told them he was the victim's uncle and he broke through a glass door to get into the home. Once inside, police said Tucker hit the victim with the wooden rod.

According to police, the victim called 911 while fighting off Tucker with a baseball bat.

Tucker was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

A couple of days before, on Oct. 1, Benton police say they responded to a report of a hit and run just west of the public square.

The vehicle, which left the scene, had hit a light post and gas meter, causing a gas leak and closing the public square until Ameren crews could fix the leak.

According to police, they later learned Dakota Tucker was the driver involved in the crash.

The investigation led to the vehicle allegedly involved, along with charges pending against Tucker for leaving the scene.

