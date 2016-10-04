Benton, IL man accused of breaking into home, armed with 'wooden - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton, IL man accused of breaking into home, armed with 'wooden rod'

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A Benton, Illinois man is accused of breaking into a home while armed with a "wooden rod."

Dakota L. Tucker, 23, was charged with home invasion.

Police say additional charges are pending.

On Monday morning, October 3, police say they received a 911 call from a resident in the 400 block of W. Church Street reporting a man had forced his way into the home armed with a wooden rod.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect, identified as Tucker.

They say Tucker told them he was the victim's uncle and he broke through a glass door to get into the home. Once inside, police said Tucker hit the victim with the wooden rod.

According to police, the victim called 911 while fighting off Tucker with a baseball bat.

Tucker was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

A couple of days before, on Oct. 1, Benton police say they responded to a report of a hit and run just west of the public square.

The vehicle, which left the scene, had hit a light post and gas meter, causing a gas leak and closing the public square until Ameren crews could fix the leak.

According to police, they later learned Dakota Tucker was the driver involved in the crash.

The investigation led to the vehicle allegedly involved, along with charges pending against Tucker for leaving the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly