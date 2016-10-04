Eggs recalled for potential Salmonella contamination - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Eggs recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
BONNE TERRE, MO (KFVS) -

Good Earth Egg Company, LLC out of Bonne Terre, Missouri is voluntarily recalling its eggs because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Good Earth Eggs have been linked to cases of Salmonella illnesses in Missouri and surrounding states.

The company is recalling all of its shell eggs which are packaged as follows:

  • 6-count cartons
  • 10-count cartons
  • 12-count cartons
  • 18-count cartons
  • 15 dozen cases
  • 30 dozen cases

The affected eggs will have a date code of 252 - Sell by 10/08/2016, with "Packed for" or "Produced for Good Earth Egg Company."

They were distributed across the Midwest, including Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.

In a statement, the company said "We are taking these steps because consumer safety is our top priority. As a third-generation family operated farm, we are solely focused on providing fresh, quality, healthy eggs to local consumers. Although no Good Earth Egg Company eggs have tested positive for Salmonella, we feel strongly that issuing a voluntary recall is the right thing to do. Good Earth Egg Company is working closely with the FDA to determine the root cause of the potential contamination.”

If you have questions, you can contact Good Earth Egg Company, LLC at goodeartheggco@hotmail.com

